Congressional Republican approval surpasses Dems' after impeachment: poll

Republicans in Congress have a higher approval rating than their Democratic counterparts, according to a new national poll.

A Gallup survey released this week indicates that 40 percent of Americans give Republicans in Congress a thumbs up on the job they’re doing. That’s a jump of 6 percentage points since Gallup’s last poll – which was conducted in late October before the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives impeached President Trump. The Republican president was acquitted by the GOP majority in the Senate in early February.

The poll shows that the approval rating for Democrats in Congress edged down from 38 percent in October to 35 percent in the new survey.

A 13-point surge in positive views by Republicans and Republican leaners was the major reason for the overall approval rating spike for GOP members of Congress. At the same time, positive views of congressional Democrats by Democratic voters and those who lean toward the party edged up an insignificant 1 point.

Republicans will try to hold their majority in the Senate and retake control of the House in November’s general election.

The Gallup poll was conducted Feb 17-28 and was their first survey since the president’s acquittal by the Senate. Live telephone operators questioned 1,020 adults nationwide. The survey’s sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.