Congressional Democrats condemn political violence after shots at Trump rally

Democratic leaders in Congress are condemning political violence after shots were reportedly fired at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on X.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote, “I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country.”

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were also briefed on the incident as it continues to unfold.

TRUMP RETURNS TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR PRE-CONVENTION RALLY IN SWING STATE

Trump was addressing a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania just days before he’s set to be named as Republicans’ 2024 presidential nominee at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.

Eyewitnesses who were present reportedly said they heard multiple shots ring out at the rally before Trump appeared to grab his neck, ducked behind the podium and was surrounded by Secret Service. He was then escorted off-stage with a defiant first pump.

The Secret Service said Trump is safe.

“Political violence is unacceptable and un-American. Grateful that the former President is safe. Our thoughts are with him and everyone in attendance at the rally,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

SOFTENED ABORTION LANGUAGE IN TRUMP-APPROVED GOP PLATFORM IRKS SOME SOCIAL CONSERVATIVES

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of Trump’s loudest critics in Congress, also publicly expressed condemnation of the reported events.

“Horrified by this apparent assassination attempt. There is no place for political violence in our democracy. Absolutely none. Grateful for the swift response by law enforcement and Secret Service. Wishing President Trump a swift recovery,” Schiff wrote on X.

Several high-profile Democratic governors have also come out to condemn the reported violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been briefed on the incident and said in a statement, “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

“Violence has no place in our politics or communities. I am grateful for the quick response by law enforcement today and hope former President Trump is not seriously injured,” wrote North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.