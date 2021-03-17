'Confounding' for Biden administration to announce press conference nine days in advance: McEnany

The Biden administration announcing the date that the president will hold his first formal press conference nine days ahead of time is a “confounding strategy,” Fox News contributor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Outnumbered” Wednesday.

MCENANY: It’s extraordinary that he hasn’t taken questions so far. It’s also confounding to me — as Dana Perino, one of my predecessors, pointed out — that they chose to announce it nine days in advance!

..

A lot can happen then and one of the advantages is, you gauge the messaging. He [Trump] said it was the rule. He didn’t announce the press conference till the morning of.

..

The rule during my tenure [was] you want to see what the news cycle is. No one knows what the news cycle will be. No one knows what will happen and to put this pressure on it and have this buildup where we will all be watching this, it’s an extraordinary way to go about things. A confounding strategy and I’m not sure why they chose to deal with it.

