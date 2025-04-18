Confidence in Congressional Democrats hits all time low in new poll

Confidence in the Democratic Party’s congressional leadership has sunk to an all-time low, according to a new national poll.

The confidence rating for Democratic leadership in Congress stands at 25% in a Gallup poll conducted April 1-14 and released on Thursday. That’s nine points below the previous low of 34%, which was recorded in 2023.

According to Gallup, confidence in Republican congressional leadership stands at 39%, which is well above the 24% low hit in 2014.

Fueling the drop in confidence in the Democratic congressional leadership were Democrats.

“Democratic congressional leaders’ rating among their own party faithful has fallen 41 points since last year to their lowest point ever,” Gallup noted in its release.

The Democratic Party is in the political wilderness, following last November’s election setbacks, when Republicans won back control of the White House and the Senate, and defended their fragile House majority. And Republicans made gains among Black and Hispanic voters, as well as younger voters, all traditional members of the Democratic Party’s base.

Democrats have become increasingly angry and energized in response to President Donald Trump’s aggressive and controversial moves, since returning to the White House three months ago, in slashing the federal government and upending longstanding national policies.

That anger is directed not only at Trump and Republicans, but also at Democrats. Many in the party’s base feel their leaders in Congress haven’t been effective or vocal enough in pushing back against the president.

And the energy has been evident at town halls this winter and early spring held by both Democratic and Republican members of Congress.

National polls conducted in February by Quinnpiac University, and last month by CNN and by NBC News, indicated the favorable ratings for the Democratic Party sinking to all-time lows.