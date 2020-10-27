'Compton Cowboys' deliver ballots on horseback

The “Compton Cowboys” on Sunday made a spectacle of dropping off their mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election on horseback.

The group, formed by 10 friends who hail from Los Angeles, aims to uplift inner-city communities through horseback riding while “highlighting the rich legacy of African Americans in equine and western heritage,” according to their website.

“This might be the most important election of many of our lifetimes – I know it is for me, just because of the ramifications of it all. The future is at stake. Our country has never really … been to me as close to a revolution as it is now, and so I think … it’s important for us all to be active and do our part and at least say we tried,” Randy Savvy, a Compton Cowboy, told local reporters.

Savvy also discussed the history of the city and a neighborhood within its borders called “Richland Farms,” where the Compton Cowboys operate a ranch and practice their skill.

He added that “everybody lights up” when they see the Compton Cowboys riding through town. “The special thing about the horse is that no matter who you are – you could be a kid, you could be an older person, you could be a gangster, you could be a white-collar person – whatever you are, you’re going to see a horse, you’re going to light up,” he said.

Savvy expressed emotion after submitting his ballot, telling reporters he felt like he was doing what he was “called to do.”

The Compton Cowboys have been pushing a voting initiative that aims to increase the Compton voter turnout. The group is also calling on others to drop off ballots on horseback. Those interested in participating can join a ride in their own cities.

“We have to do it for those that can’t,” Savvy told NBC Los Angeles. Savvy was one of more than 50 cowboys who showed up to vote on horseback Sunday, according to the outlet.

He continued: “The voter suppression issue is very real – a lot of different intimidation factors. A lot of different, various factors that have kept people from voting, including lots of just misinformation.”

