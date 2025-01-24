Commuted Jan 6 defendants barred from DC, Capitol building by federal judge

A federal district judge issued an order Friday barring certain January 6 defendants with commutations from entering Washington, D.C., or the U.S. Capitol building.

In the filing, Judge Amit P. Mehta specified the order applied to “Defendants Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins, Roberto Minuta, Edward Vallejo, David Moerchel, and Joseph Hacket” – whose sentences were commuted. Those pardoned are not subject to the order.

The order states “You must not knowingly enter the District of Columbia without first obtaining the permission from the Court” and “You must not knowingly enter the United States Capitol Building or onto surrounding grounds known as Capitol Square.”

The filing says the order is effective as of Friday at noon.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.