FOX Politics 

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross admitted to hospital, is 'doing well': spokesperson

admin

How Wilbur Ross is connected to the Paradise Papers

The Paradise Papers reportedly name Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for not disclosing business ties to the Kremlin. Watch the video to find out how and whether or not the Commerce Dept is responding.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, 82, went to a hospital in upstate New York on Friday night, sources told Fox News.

A Commerce Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed to Fox News: “Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Two of the sources told Fox News that Ross was not feeling well on Friday evening and went to the hospital.

One source said his illness is not related to COVID-19.

Fox Business’ Edward Lawrence and Kevin Corke contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is [email protected]