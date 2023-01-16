Comer will ‘continue to press’ for info on Biden docs scandal after White House says no visitor logs in DE

EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is vowing to continue to press the Biden administration for answers on classified documents found in unsecured locations after the White House confirmed there is no visitor logs for President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

“President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history but he refuses to be transparent when it matters most,” Comer told Fox News Digital exclusively Monday following a statement from the White House Counsel’s office that there are no visitor logs for the home in Wilmington, Delaware.

“The White House, National Archives, and the Justice Department withheld information from Congress and the American people about classified records found in unsecure locations from Joe Biden’s time as vice president,” continued Comer. “The American people deserve transparency, not secrecy. We will continue to press the Biden Administration for answers about who had access to these classified documents and why Biden aides were permitted to rummage through the Wilmington residence after the appointment of a special counsel.”

Comer, R-Ky., demanded the visitor logs this weekend following revelations that Biden’s lawyers had discovered a stash of classified documents inside the home’s garage. While it is common practice to keep comprehensive visitor logs at the White House, Biden’s lawyers say no such record exists for his home in Delaware.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House Counsel’s office told Fox News Monday.

“But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them,” the White House continued.

The Secret Service also stated Sunday that while a detail is assigned to the home, they do not record visitors.

“We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence,” spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told reporters.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.