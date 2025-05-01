Comedian Rachel Bloom says finding humor isn’t hard despite industry’s political correctness fears

Comedian and actress Rachel Bloom told Fox News Digital that she doesn’t find it hard to be funny, despite concerns from other comedians that political correctness has taken over the industry.

Bloom acknowledged that “culturally” comedy changes over time, but she said that – in her opinion – the fear of being “canceled” does not impact her jokes.

“For me, the way I approach writing and comedy is, ‘What can I say about the world that I haven’t seen another person say. Or what’s a show I want to see – what’s a joke I want to see that I haven’t seen, and usually servicing that – there are things to navigate – but as long as I’m servicing that, that’s my North Star,” Bloom told Fox News during an event over the weekend focused on preserving funding for the arts.

“I’m never be the comedian that was like, ‘Let me make people angry.’ That’s just not my thing,” Bloom added. “I kind of, almost look at it like ‘Shark Tank,’ where it’s like, ‘What’s a need? What’s a need I can fill?’ Which is why I went into musical comedy in the first place.”

While Bloom seems less fazed by the thought of being canceled over her jokes, other comedians like Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, Bill Burr, Chris Rock and others have been outspoken with their complaints about the current environment for comedians.

“It started off with something everyone could agree on, and then quickly it just spun out of control. I remember whenever that cancel culture got to the point of where it was, ‘I don’t like some of the topics in your stand up act,’ right? That’s when it got weird,” Burr told fellow comedian Bill Maher on an episode of his “Club Random” podcast.

“Everybody’s scared to make a move,” Rock said on an episode on “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show. “That’s not a place to be. You know, we should have the right to fail because failure, failure is a part of art.”

For Bloom, however, cancel culture is less of a concern, she says, because her focus is not on making people angry but rather trying “to make audiences understand where I’m coming from.”

“I just finished working on my Netflix special which was all about death, so it was more me telling a candid story about what happened to me in 2020 when I gave birth during COVID and my writing partner passed away,” Bloom recounted. “I’ve had a really good experience, because, again, I’ve been sharing my stories and that’s why I really love connecting with live audiences and sharing where I’m at. I’ve always – I always really – I don’t know I’m candid with my own journey. I try to make audiences understand where I’m coming from and that’s always been my style.”