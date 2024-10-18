Comedian Jim Gaffigan takes surprising shots at Harris for skipping ‘Catholic Met Gala’

Comedian Jim Gaffigan took surprising digs at Vice President Kamala Harris for skipping the 79th Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner on Thursday, instead opting to send a pre-recorded video message to be shown at the bipartisan and light-hearted Catholic charity event.

“You know, this event has been referred to as the Catholic Met Gala. Twenty-two percent of Americans identify as Catholic. Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state,” Gaffigan, the emcee of the charity dinner, said Thursday.

“I’m sorry. Why is Vice President Harris not here?” he continued, with some of the audience jeering. “I mean, consider this. This is a room full of Catholics and Jews in New York City. This is a layup for the Democratic nominee. I mean, in her defense, I mean, she did find time to appear on “The View,” Howard Stern, Colbert and the long time staple of campaigning, the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. You know what I think it is? I think she doesn’t like me.”

In another jab at Harris and the Democratic Party, the comedian joked about the political “coup” against President Biden over the summer, when the 46th president dropped out of the presidential race amid mounting calls from members of his own party to exit the race amid concerns over his mental acuity.

“The Democrats have been telling us Trump, Trump’s reelection is a threat to democracy. In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, they staged a coup. Ousted their democratically elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris,” Gaffigan said.

“In other words, all her dreams have come true.”

Harris is the first presidential candidate in 40 years, outside of 2020’s virtual dinner during the pandemic, to not physically attend the Catholic charity event. Failed Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale in 1984 was the last nominee to skip the event.

Harris’ snub of the historic Catholic charity event irked New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan, the host of the dinner, on his podcast this week.

“This year will be imbalanced because sadly, Kamala Harris isn’t coming,” Dolan said on his podcast Tuesday. “It’s a shame because the nature of the evening is to bring people together. The nature of the evening is civility, patriotism, humor. It’s not a campaign speech. It’s not a campaign stop.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign for comment on sending a pre-recorded video message for the event, but did not receive a reply. The campaign previously told Fox News that Harris was skipping the event to focus on campaigning in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Thursday.

“The Vice President is going to be campaigning in a battleground state that day, and the campaign wants to maximize her time in the battlegrounds this close to the election. Her team also told the organizers that she would very much like to attend their event as President. This would make her one of the first sitting Presidents to attend,” the campaign said.

Harris recorded a video that was aired during the dinner, in which she was joined by comedian and actress Molly Shannon. During Shannon’s days as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” she played a Catholic student named Mary Katherine Gallgher, a role she reprised for the video.

“So tell me something, I’m giving a speech. Do you have some thoughts about what I might say tonight?” Harris asked Shannon.

“Don’t lie. Thou shall not bear false witness to thy neighbor,” Shannon responded.

“Indeed, especially thy neighbor’s election results,” Harris said in a jab at Trump.

The Al Smith dinner was launched in 1946, and has raised millions of dollars for charities supporting women and children. It has since grown to become a political and cultural hallmark of election seasons. The dinner is named after the first Catholic presidential candidate, Al Smith, who served as the 42nd governor of New York. He ran for president as a Democrat in 1928.

