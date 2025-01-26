Colombian leader quickly caves after Trump threats, offers presidential plane for deportation flights

Colombian President Gustavo Petro offered his presidential plane to repatriate migrants coming back from the U.S. on Sunday, following stern warnings made by President Donald Trump.

The move came after Trump hit the Central American country with retaliatory measures in response to Petro’s refusal to accept deportation flights. In a statement translated from Spanish, the Colombian government said that the plane will help facilitate a “dignified return.”

“The Government of Colombia, under the direction of President Gustavo Petro, has arranged the presidential plane to facilitate the dignified return of the compatriots who were going to arrive in the country today in the morning, coming from deportation flights,” the translated statement read.

“This measure responds to the Government’s commitment to guarantee decent conditions.”

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.