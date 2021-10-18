Colin Powell’s ’13 Rules’: Read them here

Gen. Colin Powell, the trailblazing former secretary of state who died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, famously detailed 13 rules to live by in his 1995 autobiography.

Read them below:

1. It ain’t as bad as you think. It will look better in the morning.

2. Get mad, then get over it.

COLIN POWELL, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE, DEAD AT 84 FROM COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS

3. Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it.

4. It can be done!

COLIN POWELL DIES OF COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS DESPITE VACCINE: MEDICAL EXPERTS WEIGH IN

5. Be careful what you choose. You may get it.

6. Don’t let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision.

7. You can’t make someone else’s choices. You shouldn’t let someone else make yours.

REMEMBERING COLIN POWELL UPON HIS DEATH: FORMER PRESIDENT BUSH CALLS HIM ‘A GREAT PUBLIC SERVANT’

8. Check small things.

9. Share credit.

10. Remain calm. Be kind.

11. Have a vision. Be demanding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

12. Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers.

13. Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.

Powell’s first memoir, “My American Journey,” was published in 1995.