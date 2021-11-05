Gen. Colin Powell, the influential former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who died last month, is being honored with a memorial service Friday at Washington’s National Cathedral.

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and former Secretary Hillary Clinton are among the guests scheduled to attend.

Powell’s son Michael K. Powell, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage are expected to offer tributes. Powell’s daughter Annemarie Powell Lyons will read a passage of Scripture, Micah 6:6-8.