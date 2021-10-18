FOX Politics 

Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications

Gen. Colin Powell, the influential former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who played a pivotal policy role during the administration of then-President George W. Bush, died Monday at 84 from complications related to COVID-19, his family announced.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement, adding that he was fully vaccinated.

The statement continued, “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.”

Gen. Colin Powell, seen here in New York City in 2017, died from COVID-19 complications, his family announced.
(Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, File)

Powell, the first African-American secretary of state, served in Bush’s Cabinet from 2001-2005, including during the tumultuous years following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

