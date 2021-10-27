Clinton running mate Tim Kaine compares Virginia’s Youngkin to Jan. 6 rioters during McAuliffe rally

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., drew a close comparison between Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin and those who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton‘s running mate in the 2016 presidential election, made the remarks Tuesday at a campaign rally for Youngkin’s opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

“They may not be wearing Camp Auschwitz T-shirts. They may not be brandishing flags and fence posts and battering 150 police officers. But they are repeating the same big lie about election integrity, the kind of thing that Glenn Youngkin talks about and fraud and the need for more integrity,” Kaine told a crowd in Arlington, Virginia.

“And they do that so that they can pass laws that will keep people like you and me from being able to vote.”

MCAULIFFE CLAIMS STACEY ABRAMS SHOULD BE GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA, FURTHERING WHAT SOME CALL HER ‘BIG LIE’

The rally featured other prominent Democrats, including President Biden.

Earlier this week, McAuliffe – a former chairman of the Democratic National Committee who previously served as Virginia’s governor from January 2014to January 2018 – claimed that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, “disenfranchised” more than 1 million voters in that state ahead of its 2018 gubernatorial election, in which Kemp defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams.

“She would be the governor of Georgia today had the governor of Georgia not disenfranchised 1.4 million Georgia voters before the election,” McAuliffe said as he introduced Abrams at a campaign event Sunday. “That’s what happened to Stacey Abrams. They took the votes away.”

MCAULIFFE NODS ALONG AS STACEY ABRAMS TELLS ‘BIG LIE’ THAT GEORGIA RACE WAS STOLEN FROM HER

On Oct. 17, McAuliffe nodded as Abrams repeated the claim that she was the true winner of the 2018 governor’s race in Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You see, I’m here to tell you that just because you win doesn’t mean [you’ve] won,” Abrams said, as McAuliffe nodded in the background. “I come from a state where I was not entitled to become the governor, but as an American citizen and as a citizen of Georgia, I’m going to fight for every person who has the right to vote to be able to cast that vote. And here in Virginia, you need to cast that vote for Terry McAuliffe!”