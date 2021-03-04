Clinton mocks Republican criticisms of 'cancel culture' in tweet GOP calls 'out of touch'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mocked Republican criticisms surrounding “cancel culture” in a tweet posted Thursday.

Clinton — who lost to former President Donald Trump in 2016 — attacked the GOP as the “party of ‘Freedom Fries'” for raising concerns about the rise in “cancel culture” across Amreica.

“The party of ‘Freedom Fries’ would like you to know that ‘cancel culture’ is a very serious problem,” wrote the former Democratic presidential candidate.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee hit back quickly, blasting the former secretary’s dismissal of cancel culture concerns as “about the most normal thing” that’s happened in “a while.”

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan wrote a letter to Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., calling on the chairman to hold a hearing on the “dangerous trend” of cancel culture.

“From newsrooms to college campuses to social media giants, we have seen a dangerous trend toward silencing and censoring certain political speech,” Jordan wrote in the letter. “As the committee entrusted with upholding the Constitution and our fundamental liberties, our first full committee hearing for the 117th Congress must examine this cancel culture sweeping America.”

Clinton’s mocking of Republican criticism of cancel culture comes in the wake of those on the left targeting conservatives and American icons like Dr. Seuss alike for their political views.

Criticisms of cancel culture aren’t just coming from Republicans, though. Comedian Bill Maher warned Democrats that the Pandora’s box of cancel culture “is real, it’s insane, it’s growing exponentially, coming to a neighborhood near you.”

Comedian Bill Burr also spoke out against cancel culture while defending his former “Mandalorian” co-star Gina Carano after she came under fire for an Instagram post.