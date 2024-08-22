Clinton lauds Biden as modern-day George Washington and president who ‘healed our sick’ in DNC speech

CHICAGO – Former President Bill Clinton took the Democratic National Convention’s stage on Wednesday evening, when he lauded President Biden as a modern-day George Washington who “healed our sick.”

“I do want to say one word about President Biden,” Clinton said toward the start of his speech in Chicago. “Remember, he had an improbable turn that made him president. And we were in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crash. He healed our sick, and put the rest of us back to work. And he strengthened our alliances for peace and security, stood up for Ukraine, trying desperately to get a cease-fire in the Middle East.”

“And then he did something it’s really hard for a politician to do: He voluntarily gave up political power. And George Washington knew that. And he did it. And he set the standard for us, serving two terms before it was mandatory. It helped his legacy, and it will enhance Joe Biden’s legacy,” Clinton added.

Biden joined the DNC on Monday evening, when he delivered a speech touting his record in office while praising Vice President Kamala Harris after she rose to the top of the Democratic ticket when Biden exited the race last month.

“Selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made before I became when I became our nominee, and it was the best decision I made my whole career,” Biden said.

“We’ve not only gotten to know each other, we’ve become close friends. She’s tough, she’s experienced, and she has enormous integrity, enormous integrity. Her story represents the best American story.”

Democrats who have taken the stage across the week have praised both Biden and Harris as the newly-formed Harris-Walz ticket works to earn support from voters in the final months of the election.

Clinton continued in his remarks that Biden is a man of compassion and courage, before switching gears to praise Harris.

“I want to thank him for his courage, compassion, his class, his service, his sacrifice,” he said. “Joe Biden. Thank you. And. He kept the faith, and he’s infected a lot of the rest of us.”

Clinton lauded the vice president as a politician who will represent voters no matter their political party.

“Kamala Harris will work to solve our problems, seize our opportunities, ease our fears, and make sure every single American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams,” he said.

The DNC will wrap up on Thursday evening with Harris’ acceptance speech for the nomination.

