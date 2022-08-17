Climate change dwarfs inflation and economy as top issue for Democrats in key midterm state

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wisconsin Democrats believe climate change is a greater concern than inflation and economy, according to a new poll from the key midterm state.

A new Marquette University poll Wednesday found that the majority of Democratic voters in Wisconsin believe climate is the most concerning issue, receiving 79% of the vote. Inflation ranked as the sixth most concerning issue to Democrats, ranking lower than public schools, gun violence and abortion rights.

The registered voters expressed they are more concerned for the climate than inflation, despite it hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. Following the soaring prices of consumer goods and gas, the gross domestic product (GDP) dropped for a second consecutive quarter in July and the economy entered into a technical recession.

For 91% of Republicans and 67% of independents in Wisconsin, inflation was the issue of the highest concern. Climate change ranked the least concerning issue for Republicans.

Democrats have prioritized their climate agenda going into the 2022 midterm elections, swiftly passing through the new climate and tax bill titled the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

President Joe Biden received a job approval rating of 40% among the registered voters, with 55% disapproval in the Badger State. The president’s approval rating is unchanged from a June poll.

The survey found that Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is leading in the Wisconsin Senate race by 7 percentage points with 51% support, while 44% support current Senator Republican Ron Johnson. The results show a radical change among registered voters in the state when compared to a June poll that found Barnes with 46% support and Johnson 44%.

A spokesperson for the Ron Johnson for Senate campaign reacted to the poll in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “There were 56 public polls in the 2016 election cycle and 52 predicted a Russ Feingold win. In 2022, voters will learn about Lt. Gov. Barnes’ desire to fundamentally transform America and the state: more spending, higher inflation, letting criminals walk free from prison and raising people’s taxes. And Ron Johnson will win again.”

The survey is the second this week to indicate that a Democratic Senate candidate is leading in their Senate race against an incumbent Republican, after a University of North Florida poll Tuesday found Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., was ahead in the Senate race against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

In the Wisconsin gubernatorial race, the poll showed that 45% of registers voters support Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and 43% his GOP opponent Tim Michels. Independent candidate Joan Beglinger received 7% support.

Wisconsin’s primary election took place in early August, in which the candidates who received the most votes advanced to the midterm elections that are set to take place this fall.

The Marquette University survey was conducted from Aug. 10-15, 2022 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.