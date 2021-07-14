Climate change activists threaten to camp outside Dianne Feinstein’s office until their demands are met

Climate activists with the Sunrise Movement say they’re going to camp overnight at Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Los Angeles office until she agrees to meet their far-left demands for the infrastructure bills making their way through Congress.

The Sunrise Movement has had tense confrontations with Feinstein in the past but says the California senator “refused to meet with us” about the infrastructure package. “So unless she starts fighting for our future or flies down here herself and tells use why, we’re not leaving,” the organization said in a document it posted to Twitter.

The group’s demands for the infrastructure bill include $10 trillion in climate spending over the next 10 years and a government-funded “Civilian Climate Corps.”

Feinstein’s office didn’t immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.

Sunrise Movement, which is funded in part by a left-wing dark money network called The Sixteen Thirty Fund, is known for its aggressive tactics toward politicians.

Last month, its activists dumped wildfire ashes on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s front porch, in addition to visiting Feinstein’s home, in order to ramp up pressure for its climate demands.

Also last month, a Sunrise Movement demonstration outside Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s home led to arrests after police said eight protesters trespassed onto Cruz’s property and refused to leave.

In 2020, the group organized protests at the homes of Republican senators to pressure them against confirming the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement.