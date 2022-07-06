Climate activists plan to disrupt Congressional Baseball Game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Climate activists are planning to disrupt this year’s annual Congressional Baseball Game.

In a new video posted to social media, the Now or Never collective said that Congress has “one last shot” to pass historic climate legislation.

“It’s time to leave everything on the field,” it wrote.

If politicians have “failed to deliver,” the group said it would shut down the game.

“We will not stand by, watching them play baseball while the world burns,” Now or Never said.

On its website, the organization said that Democratic leaders are failing the American people on climate, calling this summer “the bottom of the ninth.”

Now or Never is choosing to engage in direct action, it noted, because “conventional tactics are not enough” and it is “time to escalate.”

Should lawmakers reach a deal on a climate spending bill, it said it would still take action to demand further legislation but may use a “more conciliatory tactic.”

This move is also about President Biden, whom Now or Never labeled a “failed president.”

“If Biden fails to deliver on climate, he should not be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Full stop,” the group wrote.

But, the July 28 game isn’t the only day on the Now or Never calendar.

If there is no strong climate legislation by Aug. 5, Now or Never will protest the DNC and “see to it that Democratic senators hear from [them] when they fly home empty-handed.”

Sept. 30 is being called the “last stand.”

“If no major climate legislation has passed by this date, we will organize a highly disruptive, mass direct action that fundamentally disrupts business-as-usual in D.C.,” the group wrote.

Climate legislation was in Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

Jamie DeMarco, the federal policy director for Chesapeake Climate Action Network, told the Washington Post on Tuesday that two sponsors of this year’s baseball game include oil companies BP and Chevron.

The Congressional Baseball Game has been held since 1909.

Notably, in June, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise marked the five-year anniversary of the 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball game practice.

“[Five] years ago today, a leftist came to the baseball field to kill Republican Members of Congress. We’d be dead if not for heroic police officers. Sadly we’re still seeing leftist violence 5 years later as they target Supreme Court Justices in their homes. It must be called out,” he tweeted.