close

Video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recently published email from U.S. State Department officials in Kyiv said Hunter Biden‘s business dealings in Ukraine “undercut” American efforts to fight corruption within the country.

The email, obtained by Just the News, dates from Nov. 22, 2016, when former U.S. embassy official George Kent raised concern over Hunter Biden’s Ukraine dealings. Kent remarked on the “saga” surrounding a case again former Ukrainian natural resources minister and Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky. Joe Biden was still vice president at the time Kent sent the email, but Donald Trump had won the presidential election.

Kent later appeared before the House Intelligence Committee to testify during the impeachment inquiry against former President Donald Trump, during which he noted he had raised his concerns about the association between Hunter Biden and Burisma.