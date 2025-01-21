‘Class act’: Barron Trump sets social media ablaze for shaking hands with Biden at dad’s inauguration

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, is garnering praise online for shaking former President Joe Biden’s and former Vice President Kamala Harris’ hands at his father’s inauguration on Monday.

“Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it,” conservative personality Nick Sotor posted to X of the exchange.

The youngest first son shook Biden’s and Harris’ hands shortly after his father took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States. The 18-year-old New York University freshman participated in a handful of inaugural festivities on Monday, including attending a church service at St. John’s that morning with his family, as well as the inaugural parade later in the day.

Conservatives and other social media commenters praised Barron Trump on X, formerly Twitter, and TikTok for the handshake, speculating he could one day launch a political career, while others pondered what the first son said to Biden during the quick exchange.

BARRON TRUMP IS ALL GROWN UP: A LOOK AT THE FIRST SON’S TRANSFORMATION FROM 2017 TO 2025

Others joked on social media that Barron whispered “you forgot to pardon yourself” when shaking Biden’s hand.

Barron Trump also attended the inaugural parade later that day, where he received an uproar of applause from Trump supporters when the first son was broadcast on the Capital One Arena’s jumbotron.

“And then I have a very tall son named Barron. Has anyone ever heard of him?” President Trump said to the crowd as the arena’s camera panned to Barron.

TRUMP FAMILY RETURNS TO NATION’S CAPITAL AHEAD OF INAUGURATION DAY: ‘THIS TIME, AMERICA WON’

The youngest Trump child waved to the crowd as supporters broke out into applause and cheers, before raising his fist like his father after his first assassination attempt in July. Barron also egged on the crowd for more applause before his dad praised him for his efforts to rally the youth vote while on the campaign trail.

UNEARTHED FOOTAGE OF BARRON TRUMP SPEAKING WITH MOM’S ACCENT SPREADS LIKE WILDFIRE AFTER DAD’S MASSIVE WIN

“He knew the youth vote. You know we won the youth vote by 36 points,” Trump said, lauding him for encouraging him to join podcasts while on the campaign trail in order to reach younger voters.

Trump kicked off his first day in office by signing at least 42 executive orders, memoranda or proclamations, delivered three separate speeches and fielded roughly an hour of media questions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inauguration festivities were moved indoors this year, as frigid temperatures grip the nation’s capital. Trump’s inauguration was held in the Capitol Rotunda, and the inaugural parade at the Capital One Arena.