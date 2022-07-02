City of Orlando says people ‘probably don’t want to celebrate’ July 4th, backtracks with ‘regret’ message

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The city of Orlando, Florida has apologized over a statement made while promoting its Fourth of July fireworks special that said it “can’t blame” people who don’t “want to celebrate our nation right now.”

“A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them,” the original statement said, according to WESH-TV. “When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it?”

“But in all seriousness, you know in your heart, Fourth of July fireworks are amazing, especially when you are standing in 90? heat, 100% humidity, next to 100,000 of your closest friends,” the statement continued. “In that moment, something takes over and we all become united in an inexplicable bond. Yes, America is in strife right now, but you know what…we already bought the fireworks.”

The statement received backlash on social media including from the Fraternal Order of Police in Orlando who said the message was in “poor taste.”

On Saturday evening, the city issued an apology for the statement.

“The city of Orlando sincerely regrets the negative impact our words have had on some in our community,” the city said. “We understand these words offended some of our residents, which was not our intent. We value the freedoms we have in this country and are thankful to the men and women who fought and continue to fight for those. We take pride in celebrating the 4th of July to express our gratitude to those men and women and honor the country we live in.”

The Orlando “Fireworks at the Fountain” celebration will be held downtown at Lake Eola Park and will begin around 9:10 p.m.

The controversial email comes shortly after Pima County Democratic Party in Arizona sparked controversy over a post promoting an event called “F— the Fourth.”

The post was eventually deleted but the group said it stood by the event.

Fox News Digital reported on Saturday that leftists on social media, including several verified users, marked the Fourth of July holiday weekend by trashing the United States.

“My mood this year is more like what about if we burn this country to the goddamn ground, as a little treat?” Alisha Grauso, the features editor for Hollywood outlet Screen Rant, posted on Twitter.

According to a Fox News poll released earlier this week, 39% of Americans are “proud” of the United States today which is down 12 points from June of 2017.