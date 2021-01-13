Cindy McCain trades shots with top AZ Republican over Biden endorsement

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, told prospective Arizona Republican candidates in a tweet that they should questions the party’s leadership, philosophy and values.

The social media post was a direct response to her expected censure by the state Republicans for her supposed ties to leftist, globalist causes and failure to support President Trump by endorsing President-elect Joe Biden.

“Time for some soul-searching in the Arizona GOP,” she wrote in a tweet, which included a link to The Arizona Republic

Arizona, a traditionally red state, played an important role in the Democrats’ victory in the U.S. Senate and Joe Biden’s presidential win.

The state’s Republican Party, led by Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward, is seeking retribution — starting with McCain, who endorsed the former vice president during the election and has since joined his transition team advisory board.

The resolution will be up for consideration at the party’s annual meeting on Jan. 23, according to the @AZGOP Twitter account.

A draft of the text lists McCain’s support of gay marriage, Biden and condemnation of Trump as reasons to “dissolve any connections whatsoever” with McCain, even going as far as to say that McCain acted “in direct opposition to Republican values, the interests of the American people, and the Constitution of the United States.”

McCain’s late husband was not a fan of Trump and vice versa. The two traded blows up until McCain’s death in August 2018.

The state’s party issued a similar denouncement of the senator in 2014, but he went on to beat Ward in the 2016 Republican primary.

In an interview in The Arizona Republic, one of a handful throughout the course of the last few months, McCain said she was not surprised by the resolution and “continuous insults and personal attacks from Arizona GOP Chairman Kelli Ward.”

McCain said Ward’s assault was politically motivated and her involvement in both Senate elections to replace her husband and former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake “resulted in Democrat wins.”

“As Chairman of the AZGOP she managed to turn Arizona blue in November for the first time since 1996,” she told the Republic. “Maybe she should be reminded that my husband never lost an Arizona election since his first win in 1982; he and Governor [Doug] Ducey are the last two Republicans to win statewide races in Arizona.”

McCain accused Ward of backing GOP Congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs — two of the three lawmakers who activist Ali Alexander said helped organize the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In response, state Republican Party spokesman Zachery Henry accused McCain of pushing a “false narrative” about a “perceived grudge” and said that the censure is actually a “tragic indictment by the Republican Party of Arizona at large of her own efforts to campaign for and support left-wing Democratic candidates.”

McCain and the Arizona Republican Party did not immediately return messages from Fox News seeking comment.

The Arizona Republican Party will also meet to consider the censure of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flake, who faced criticisms similar to those against McCain, was successfully censured by Maricopa County Republicans earlier this month.

“I’m in good company,” he tweeted last week, referring to McCain.