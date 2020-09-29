Cindy McCain joins Biden's presidential transition board

On the heels of her endorsement of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Cindy McCain has joined an advisory panel for the former veep’s transition team.

The widow of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, she’s the latest in a list of high-profile supporters who have pledged to offer advice to the candidate should he win the election and move into the White House.

TRUMP FIRES BACK AFTER CINDY MCCAIN ENDORSES BIDEN

The Wall Street Journal first reported McCain’s unpaid position on Monday, and Biden’s transition team said she will be the second Republican on the 16-member advisory board.

The panel will offer input as the campaign works to turn its promises into policies. McCain, who heads the board of trustees of the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University, is expected to advise on issues that affect women and children.

McCain’s fellow panel members include former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Obama administration Veterans Affairs Secretary Bob McDonald.

The advisory board, which recently met for the first time, is expected to gather again in the coming weeks before the November 3 election.

The majority of polls show President Trump trailing Biden nationally with a little more than a month to go before the election. The Real Clear Politics Average has Biden up 6.1 percentage points, at 49.3%, compared with Trump’s 43.2%.

In her endorsement of Biden, McCain — a Republican — navigated around any direct criticism of the president.

She told AZ Central Monday that she decided to endorse Biden, a longtime family friend, because of his character and integrity. She called him a “good and honest man” who represents American values.

Additionally, McCain said, she was offended by Trump reportedly calling members of the military “losers” and “suckers.”

“Joe shares our values and our concerns, and he cares about us. I’m a mother, I’m a business owner, I’m the mother of two military men and I want someone that understands me and understands what’s going on and knows what it takes to really make the tough decisions,” she explained.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Biden’s aides hope McCain’s support will expand his reach among moderate Republicans and independents.

Biden is set to debate President Trump on Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET on the Fox News Channel, FOX Business Network, and Fox News Radio. It will be livestreamed for free without authentication at FoxNews.com and in the Fox News app.