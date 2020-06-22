CIA to launch nationwide recruitment ad campaign to 'excite' Americans to apply

The Central Intelligence Agency on Monday is expected to launch its first-ever nationwide recruitment ad in an effort to “excite” Americans to apply.

The CIA told Fox News that they are launching the ad campaign, titled “Discover the CIA: Your Nation Is Counting On You,” to “offer a glimpse” of their global mission.

The advertisements will come in 90-, 60-, and 15-second versions, and are set to run on multiple platforms starting Monday afternoon.

“It only takes one new piece of foreign intelligence and everything can change in an instant. Most people will never see your work. Your greatest strength will be the people around you. Your greatest reward is knowing your efforts will help keep every American safe,” the narrator in one version of the ad says. “Your achievements, while unknown to the public, are critical to our national security. The nation is counting on you to discover the truth.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the CIA,” it continues. “You can have a role protecting your nation. Start a career at the CIA and do more for your country than you ever dreamed possible.”

A CIA spokesman told Fox News that the campaign is a “continuation of the agency’s focused recruitment efforts,” including its launch on Instagram last year after CIA Director Gina Haspel visited Auburn University and the University of Louisville to attract “top talent for tomorrow’s national security challenges,” which is a top priority for her.

“Since becoming director, I prioritized how, where, and whom we recruit to be the next generation of CIA officers,” Haspel said. “Advertising on streaming services is an important step forward to reach talented Americans with the diversity of experiences we require to continue to be the world’s premier intelligence service.”

“We’re meeting Americans right where they are –­ on streaming platforms –­ to share a glimpse of an exciting CIA career and what it could mean for their futures,” Sheronda Dorsey, the head of CIA Talent Acquisition, said.