CIA offering buyouts to its entire workforce: report

The Central Intelligence Agency, in what officials reportedly claimed was an effort to bring the agency in line with Trump’s agenda, offered buyouts to its entire staff on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the agency is the first to tell its employees they can quit and get eight months of pay and benefits.

Last month, the Trump administration offered about 2 million federal employees buyouts to be paid through September, though the window to accept the offer closes on Thursday.