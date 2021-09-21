CIA director’s team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday.

The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.

The official traveling with Burns received immediate medical attention upon returning to the U.S., first reported CNN.

Last month, a trip to Vietnam for Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed after two U.S. personnel were believed to have experienced symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome.

The condition first emerged in 2016 when 26 diplomats and their families in Havana, Cuba, reported unusual cases of dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive difficulties, memory loss and even brain damage.

In the five years since the first reported cases, more than 200 incidents have been reported among diplomats and defense officials.

Cases have been also reported in Russia, China, Austria and Germany.

Both Russia and Vietnam have denied involvement in perpetuating the ailment.

The CIA launched a task force in December to investigate the cause of Havana Syndrome after scientists for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identified “directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy” as the most likely cause of the mysterious condition.

The undercover official tapped with spearheading the agency’s search for Usama bin Laden will now lead the CIA’s effort in locating whether an individual or group is behind the ailment targeting U.S. officials abroad.

Burns has reportedly made the Havana Syndrome phenomenon a top priority for the intelligence agency as some believe U.S. officials have been intentionally targeted.

The Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines also announced a 100-day probe into the source of Havana Syndrome and how to counter it.

Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.