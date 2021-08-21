Chuck Schumer mocked over Central Park dancing video with Stephen Colbert

Sen. Chuck Schumer was widely mocked on Twitter over a video of him dancing with late-night host Stephen Colbert at a New York City concert.

“Back stage antics,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary Bill Neidhart posted Saturday at the We Love NYC concert.

Twitter users were quick to criticize the video with one user writing, “Life is good for our blue elite while 1000s of Americans are stranded behind enemy lines.”

“Does anyone else throw up a little in their mouth watching this??” another user asked.

“The majority leader when Americans are trapped in Afghanistan,” another tweet read.

“I think I just cringed to death,” another post read.

Saturday’s concert was the conclusion of a week-long string of performances in New York City where tens of thousands of listeners gathered to hear famous acts like Paul Simon and Bruce Springsteen. The concert was cut short due to Hurricane Henri approaching the New York City area.

Proof of vaccination was required to attend the event.