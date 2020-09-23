Chuck Schumer hears from heckler during SCOTUS remarks: 'Stop lying!'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was briefly interrupted by a heckler Tuesday while doing a live news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on the partisan fight over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat.

“You ain’t doing s–t!” a man shouted, prompting the New York Democrat to stop talking and look up from his notes.

“Stop lying to the people!” the heckler continued. “Stop lying to the people!”

Another person said, “Jesus saves. Jesus saves. Jesus loves you guys.”

“Thank you,” Schumer replied, adding, “Democrats are fighting as hard as we can to protect Americans but we need Americans to continue to fight with us.”

During the news conference, which was held outside because of the coronavirus pandemic, Schumer added, “The American people don’t want Republicans to move forward with a confirmation. They know this is wrong.”

A new poll CNBC/Change Research poll released Tuesday showed 52% of likely voters in several swing states – Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania — think the winner of the Nov. 3 election presidential should fill the vacancy and only 37% nationally believe Trump should be allowed to fill it during the “lame duck” period if he loses.

Democratic leaders have accused Senate Republicans of hypocrisy over their changing stance on whether the president should be allowed to have his Supreme Court pick confirmed by the Senate with just six weeks until the election.

In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold hearings on then-President Obama’s court pick, Merrick Garland, after Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of that year. As a result, President Trump appointed Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat.

McConnell defended his new position noting that Republicans were re-elected to a majority in the Senate in 2018. He has said that Trump’s pick will get a vote this year and the Senate appears poised to attempt a vote before the election.

Schumer has also said that “everything is on the table” if Republicans push through a nominee before the election — including adding justices to the Supreme Court if Joe Biden wins the White House and Democrats take control of the Senate.