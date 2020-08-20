Chris Wallace says Obama showed his 'contempt' for Trump in 'curious' DNC speech

Former President Barack Obama sounded more like a community organizer than a political figure in his remarks at the Democratic National Convention, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace said Wednesday.

“I thought it was a really curious speech,” Wallace said during Fox News’ special coverage. “He talked for 15 minutes, [but] I bet he didn’t talk about Joe Biden for five of those 15 minutes. He basically said, ‘He was my brother in the White House, he made me a better president, he will make it a better country.

“It wasn’t even all that much about Donald Trump,” Wallace added, “although he certainly made clear, I think you could only call it contempt for Donald Trump, but most of it was … almost like the community organizer from Chicago [talking] about how people have to go out and organize and as he said, our democracy is at stake.”

“As a full-throated endorsement of Joe Biden — I’m not saying he wasn’t for him — it was a curious speech,” Wallace concluded.

Earlier in the hour, Wallace praised an address by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords — whose husband, astronaut Mark Kelly, is seeking to unseat Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., in November — as “enormously powerful” and called her “a living embodiment of the concern” most Americans have about gun violence.

“In a shopping center, some twisted nut to came up with a gun and shot her and then shot a number of other people as well,” Wallace said, recalling the 2011 mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 13 others, including Giffords.

“I understand that Republicans will say that Joe Biden wants to take away your Second Amendment rights,” Wallace added. “The only problem with that is, Biden has made it clear over and over [that] he’s not interested in taking away Second Amendment rights, he’s interested in taking away weapons of mass destruction like assault weapons.”