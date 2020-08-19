Chris Wallace says Bill Clinton made “more cogent argument” against Trump's coronavirus handling than any he's heard

Despite his diminished role in the Democratic Party, former President Bill Clinton made a “cogent argument” against President Trump’s handing of the coronavirus during his convention speech, “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said Tuesday night.

“Tonight, he was consigned to a much smaller role, a pre-taped five-minute speech. Of course, things have changed for Bill Clinton and his standing in the party,” Wallace said during special Fox News coverage of the Democratic National Convention. “The #MeToo movement, people looking back at the Monica Lewinsky scandal in a very different way, his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and he seemed to be a much more diminished figure until he gave his speech.

“It was only five minutes. As I say, it was pre-taped,” Wallace said. “But I thought he made a more cogent argument again from his point of view about how Donald Trump has mishandled the coronavirus than any I’ve heard from anybody.”

Clinton spotlighted that the U.S. has “just 4 percent of the world’s population, but 25 percent of the world’s COVID cases. Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple.”

The former president spoke for less than five minutes Tuesday evening.

Clinton enjoyed high-profile appearances at each Democratic convention dating back to 1988, when the then-Arkansas governor gave a long-winded keynote address. Perhaps his most noteworthy speech came not during his two appearances as the nominee in 1992 and 1996, but rather in 2012, when he stole the spotlight as he delivered a long but effective speech making the case for another four years for President Barack Obama.

Wallace said Clinton made the most with his time.

“After the 2012 speech, Barack Obama called him the ‘secretary of explaining things,'” Wallace said. “And even today, even in this diminished role, Bill Clinton is still the ‘secretary of explaining things.'”