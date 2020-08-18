Chris Wallace pans opening of DNC: 'Felt more like a telethon' than a national convention

After the opening moments of the Democratic National Convention Monday, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace said he was left with more questions than answers about whether the virtual event will work.

“I watched the first half-hour of the convention tonight and I come in with more questions than answers,” he said. “First of all, is this going to work? The first half-hour felt more to me like a telethon than it did like the national convention that we’re used to seeing.”

Wallace then questioned whether this year’s convention will “energize” the audience as it has in the past.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO NIGHT ONE OF THE DNC

“Are people going to want to stick with this for four hours, primetime hours, over the next four nights?” he said. “We’ll get an early answer because the Democrats are leading with one of the best: Michelle Obama, one of the most popular political figures in this country, certainly one of the most effective speakers … Is she going to be able to do the same thing on a pre-taped speech from her living room in Martha’s Vineyard? That’s going to be an interesting question to see whether or not this works.”

Beyond the conventions, Wallace pointed out there will be a number of other events — including the development of the coronavirus pandemic — which will “drastically” impact the election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There are going to be events beyond these conventions, beyond Joe Biden, beyond Donald Trump,” he said. “They’re going to have a dramatic effect on this campaign, maybe determine the campaign.”