Chris Wallace: 'Joe Biden may have been done a favor if Republicans hold the Senate'

The GOP holding the Senate majority would work in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace told Fox News Radio’s “The Brian Kilmeade Show” on Thursday.

“There is a battle inside the Democratic Party and, you know, in a sense, I don’t think he would agree with this, but, I think Joe Biden may have been done a favor if Republicans hold the Senate,” Wallace told host Brian Kilmeade.

Wallace posited that Biden’s 36 years of service as a senator means he is not on board with the plan mooted by progressive Democrats to eradicate the legislative filibuster.

“He doesn’t want to end the filibuster. It’ll end the Senate as we know it,” Wallace said. “He doesn’t want to pack the court. Again, I’m assuming, but I don’t think he really does want to do that.”

A pair of runoff elections in Georgia will ultimately whether Republicans keep the Senate majority or if the Democrats control both houses of Congress as well as the White House.

The GOP held a 53-47 edge heading into the 2020 elections and faced a challenging electoral map. But the Democrats’ hopes of capturing a solid Senate majority in last week’s elections were dashed as Republicans overperformed.

The current balance of power is 50-48 in favor of Republicans. That means the Democrats must win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate, in which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote, giving her party a razor-thin majority in the chamber.

Wallace said that a Democratic Senate would apply “enormous pressure” to Biden.

“Now, if the Republicans hold on, he could say, ‘Hey, Mitch McConnell is the majority leader, get real,’” Wallace said.

He later added that “there are a lot of people on the left … they’re going to be pushing for things … like defund the police or Medicare-for-all, or the Green New Deal, that, one, I think are far outside Biden’s comfort zone … and, two, would alienate some people who maybe half-heartedly voted for Biden in the election.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.