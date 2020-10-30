Chris Wallace compares 2020 presidential race to 1968: 'This race has stayed remarkably stable'

The race between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden has remained “remarkably stable” despite the national upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest, and a Supreme Court confirmation battle, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace told the “Fox News Rundown” podcast Friday.

Wallace told host Chris Foster that the only comparable campaign he’s covered “in terms of just all the tumult would be 1968.”

SUBSCRIBE AND DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN

“We had the Vietnam War, we had Lyndon Johnson decide not to run for reelection as late as March of ’68. You had two terrible assassinations of Martin Luther King and then Bobby Kennedy. But the huge difference is obviously, you know, as bad as the Vietnam War was … it was over there. It wasn’t here. And we’ve had eight million Americans who have contracted this disease [COVID-19]. And everybody knows somebody who’s gotten it. And almost a quarter-million people have died from it.”

However, Wallace added, “what’s really remarkable is with all of these enormous events; COVID, economy, [the death of] George Floyd, race protests, riots, [the death of Supreme Court Justice] Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this race has stayed remarkably stable. Biden has maintained a [national polling] lead of about seven to 10, 11 points throughout the entire race. And, you know, that didn’t happen in ’68.

MICHAEL MOORE DOESN’T BELIEVE THE POLLS SHOWING BIDEN AHEAD OF TRUMP

“That is really odd that things haven’t changed and it just seems people have locked in. And I don’t think it’s so much for Biden or for Trump. It’s for Trump or against Trump. That’s really what the divide is and it has been throughout this entire year.”

Wallace added that his most fervent hope is for “a clear winner and a clear loser on Election Night.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think the worst thing — if it happens, we’ll cover it and we’ll live with it — would be a decision that’s in dispute and we have to count every absentee or mail-in vote, and this then goes on for weeks and it ends up in litigation. I don’t think that helps anybody.”

Wallace also shared this warning for voters who weren’t planning on casting their ballot in person: “If you’re going to vote by mail and you haven’t already put your ballot in the mailbox, you’re a damn fool … if you haven’t voted so far, go vote early [in person] or vote on Election Day.”

To hear the full interview, subscribe and download The FOX News Rundown on your favorite podcast player.

The FOX NEWS RUNDOWN is a news-based daily morning podcast delivering a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day.