Chris Christie rips 'hypocrite' NJ Gov. Murphy over order to send all state voters a ballot

Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie has slammed his successor, Democrat Phil Murphy, after Murphy ordered every New Jersey voter on the state’s rolls to receive a ballot in the mail ahead of the November election.

Christie told Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” that Murphy’s order was hypocritical and ignorant of the chaos that follwed the Garden State’s primary elections last month. He cited the Republican U.S. Senate primary, which he said was carried out “almost exclusively [by] vote-by-mail” and was won by biotech entrepreneur and health care policy expert Rik Mehta.

“It took us four weeks before we had the results of that election,” Christie told host Brian Kilmeade. “That is completely ridiculous.”

“The number of people who voted in the Republican primary is a fraction of the number of people who will vote in our election come November …” he added. “You only had about 275,000 people vote in the Republican primary and about 700,000 votes in the Democratic [primary].”

The former governor predicted that approximately four times that total will vote in November, making Murphy’s order a recipe for disaster.

“It’s not about the post office [as Democrats have claimed] … The county clerks across this country do not have the personnel or the equipment to read these mail-in ballots quickly enough,” Christie said. “It could very well be weeks before we found out who won a particular state.”

Meanwhile, he added, Murphy has yet to solve the issue of long lines at the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission offices, which began reopening in June after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governor Murphy’s concerned about people waiting in line, he still has people … waiting four and five hours in line at Motor Vehicle to get license plates, to get driver’s licenses … Why is that OK, and not a threat to public health?” Christie asked. “Why isn’t he giving some type of mail-in options for that, but he’s doing this for elections? He’s a hypocrite.”