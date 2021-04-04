Chris Christie calls out Stacey Abrams for praising NJ law that allows less early voting than Georgia's

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Sunday called out Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams for praising a New Jersey in-person early voting law that provides fewer days of pre-Election Day in-person voting than a Georgia measure President Biden has compared to Jim Crow laws.

The New Jersey bill was signed last week by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, while the Georgia bill became law with the signature of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on March 25.

“Stacey Abrams was in New Jersey, in my state, praising Phil Murphy this week for a voting law where New Jersey early voting is nine days — half of what Georgia’s is,” Christie said during an appearance on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

“Yet she’s on TV in New Jersey — I saw it myself — saying that this is one of the greatest voting expansion bills we’ve ever seen,” Christie said.

The New Jersey legislation allows nine days of in-person early voting at a limited number of polling places, beginning on the tenth day before an election and ending on the Sunday before Election Day.

Georgia’s new voting law provides a minimum of 17 days of early in-person voting and a maximum of nineteen days, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Abrams, who waged a failed campaign for governor against Kemp in 2018, did a virtual appearance with Murphy Tuesday, the day he signed the voting bill into law. She praised the state for “leading the way on automatic voter registration.”

Abrams touted the benefits of in-person early voting.

“I am so excited to be looking up, looking at New Jersey, knowing that New Jersey is taking us in the right direction,” she said.

“To Governor Murphy, to the state legislature, to the secretary of state, and to all the allies who made this possible, you have my heartiest not only congratulations, but you have my gratitude because you are showing the way to a better democracy and a better future for us all.”

Abrams could not immediately be reached for comment.