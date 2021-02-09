Chip Roy blasts politicization of GOP congressman’s death: 'Leftists showing their true colors'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, reacted Tuesday to Twitter posts that appeared to “politicize” the death of GOP congressman Ron Wright, who died at age 67 following a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

Roy explained that “leftist rags” that were criticizing Wright failed to mention that he had been battling cancer for two years when he tested positive for the virus. He added that the late congressman, in his pursuit of public service, regularly attended important political events with proper safety precautions, despite his age.

“This is the left doing what the left does,” Roy said during a “Fox & Friends” appearance. “They’re politicizing this virus, politicizing the death of a public servant.”

THE NATION REPORTER SLAMMED FOR KNOCKING LATE REP. RON WRIGHT’S STANCE ON REOPENING SCHOOLS

Speaking to the late congressman’s character, Roy explained that while in the hospital, he texted Roy, whose family member was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the same time and also drove across the country to be in Washington, D.C. for his re-election swearing-in.

On February 5th, Wright criticized Democrats for choosing special interest groups and teachers’ unions over the “well-being of our students”, following statements from the CDC claiming that students could return safely with proper precautionary measures.

Canadian author Jeet Heer retweeted the post after Wright’s death, attempting to criticize his account for tweeting out the statement while he was already in the hospital. Roy said Rep. Wright would have stood behind the original point that children need to be in school, despite his own health situation.

“Right now, on behalf of him, myself, we stand behind that. … So many Americans are dying or having mental health issues or not getting cancer screenings or not doing what they need to do to get their jobs open and be able to have a life and be able to go live it, because people like these leftists want to shut down our economy and harm Americans. Ron Wright was standing up for his constituents, standing up for America all the way through the end and God bless him for it. And these leftists show their true colors in moments like this,” said Roy.

On Sunday, Wright died after two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Susan, his children Derek, Justin, and Rachel, his brother Gary, and nine grandchildren, according to his office, which said he will be “remembered as a constitutional conservative.”

“He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” his office said. “Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.”

“His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior,” the Monday statement said.

Wright is the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Evie Fordham contributed to this report.