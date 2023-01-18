Chinese donors funneled millions into university running Penn Biden Center during Biden presidency: report

The University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where classified documents were recently discovered from Biden’s time as vice president, has received millions from unnamed Chinese donors since Joe Biden became president, a new investigation found.

The university took $14 million from unnamed contributors in China and Hong Kong and $2.4 million from unnamed contributors in Saudi Arabia since 2021, the Washington Free Beaconfirst reported in a review of government records. Another $1 million was given to the university by a donor in the Cayman Islands to fund the Penn Wharton China program, according to the report.

DOJ CONSIDERED LETTING THE FBI MONITOR SEARCH FOR CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN BIDEN’S HOME: REPORT

The money donated amid the Biden presidency adds to the $61 million Chinese donors have given the university between the years 2017 and 2020, according to previous Free Beacon reporting.

President Biden’s lawyers turned over at least 10 classified documents located at the Biden Penn Center from his vice presidency to the National Archives in November, which was later revealed to the public in January. Two additional batches of classified documents were recovered by his lawyers at his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

SEVERAL TOP WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS WORKED FOR BIDEN AT HIS THINK TANK WHERE CLASSIFIED DOCS DISCOVERED

The names of the donors are concealed by the Department of Education, which is required to report donations to universities it funds with federal dollars. The agency reportedly declined a request to provide the names.

HUNTER BIDEN, CHINA, CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: MYSTERY SWIRLS AROUND PENN BIDEN CENTER

The White House and University of Pennsylvania did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s son, Hunter, is loosely tied to both locations where classified materials were recovered. Hunter, who has business in China, helped orchestrate the founding of the Penn Biden Center prior to its launch 2017 for after his father left office as vice president. Hunter also falsely claimed to own his father’s Wilmington, Delaware, property, where he has lived.