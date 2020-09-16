China sees Joe Biden as ‘a pushover,’ Nikki Haley says

China sees Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as “a pushover,” former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Wednesday.

“I mean, there’s a reason China wants Biden to win,” Haley told “America’s Newsroom.”

“They see him as the nice guy. They see him as a pushover. They see him as the guy who literally worked with Obama and led an anti-Israel resolution after they lost the election in December. They see them as sending planefuls of cash to Iran, their number one threat. They see them as going along with any trade deal just to say they did it,” Haley said.

JUSTICE DEPT. TO ANNOUNCE CHARGES FOR CHINESE GOVERNMENT-LINKED ‘COMPUTER INTRUSION CAMPAIGN’

Haley was responding to President Trump on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday saying Biden “is shot.”

“Let’s face it. We can’t have a man who is shot because, you know, who is not shot: Putin, President Xi, Kim Jong Un, they’re not shot. They’re world-class chess players. This guy is shot. Everyone knows it,” Trump said.

Host Sandra Smith said the president’s comments reminded her of Haley’s speech to the Republican National Convention last month.

“This president has a record of strength and success,” Haley said addressing the convention. “The former vice president has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for Communist China, and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain and abandon our values.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once again contrasting Biden’s handling of foreign policy in the Obama administration to the president, Haley on Wednesday praised Trump for not giving U.S. adversaries on the international stage a pass.

“[Trump] doesn’t give a pass to China on intellectual property. He doesn’t give a pass to Russia on their poisoning or trying to work with Venezuela or any other deals that they’re doing in Syria. He doesn’t give a pass to Iran where they say, ‘Oh, if you give us money, we’ll be nice.’ He doesn’t believe them. And he is being honest with Arab countries and saying, ‘Look, I respect you. I acknowledge you. But we have to come together on how we’re going to fight terrorism,'” Haley said.

Haley went on to say, “I think strong leaders are fearful of the president. I think weak leaders appreciate the leadership. And I think everybody knows what they’re gonna get with a Biden administration. It’s exactly what they got under the Obama administration.”