China calls for a reset in relations with US, report says

A Chinese foreign minister said Monday that Beijing is prepared to engage in “candid communication” with the U.S., but wants Washington to stop interfering with its internal affairs, a report said.

Reuters reported that Wang Yi, the senior Chinese diplomat, spoke at a forum in Beijing and said there were obvious mutual topics of interest for both countries, ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change. He said that he hoped the Biden administration considers removing tariffs and avoids entanglement in its affairs with Taiwan.

Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017 and imposed bans and other restrictions on Chinese tech companies and academic exchanges as he sought to address concerns about an imbalance in trade and accusations of Chinese theft of American technology.

Biden just recently had a phone call with President Xi Jinping and said his counterpart was focused on maintaining a “united, tightly controlled” China.

But as president of the U.S., Biden said during a CNN town hall event in Milwaukee, he has to speak out against Beijing’s aggression in Hong Kong, “what’s he’s doing with the Uighurs in the western mountains of China,” and Taiwan. Biden said Xi understands that.

Wang told diplomats, scholars and journalists at the Lanting Forum,”We hope that the U.S. policy makers will keep pace with the times, see clearly the trend of the world, abandon biases, give up unwarranted suspicions and move to bring the China policy back to reason to ensure a healthy, steady development of China-U.S. relations.”

