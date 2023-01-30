Chiefs fan mocks Bengals’ loss on the House floor: ‘The Bungles’

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., on Monday mocked the Cincinnati Bengals for losing to his Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night by calling them the “Bungles” and thanking a Bengals defensive player for a costly penalty that helped give the Chiefs the win.

“Like many Missourians, I could not be prouder with the effort put forth on the field yesterday, last night,” Alford said on the floor. “Despite having an injured [quarterback] Patrick Mahomes, injuries to several key players, incredible amounts of outside noise and the referees against them the entire game, the Chiefs made short work of the Bungles, I mean Bengals, and sent them off to the offseason.”

Alford poked fun at Bengals cornerback Eli Apple who has been wishing defeated teams’ players well on their vacation after losing in the playoffs: “I hope Eli Apple has fun in Cancun,” Alford said.

He also piled on against Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was called a “jabroni” by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he celebrated the Chiefs’ win.

“I also hope that Major Jabroni and the rest of the Cincinnati fan base learned a valuable lesson last night. It is called Arrowhead. It is the loudest, toughest place to play in the NFL, with the strongest fan base,” Alford said.

Alford thanked Mahomes and other Chiefs players for the win, but he also singled out Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, who drew a costly penalty late in the game that set up the Chiefs for a game-winning field goal.

“A special thank-you to Patrick Mahomes, [kicker] Harrison Butker, Travis Kelce, [defensive tackle] Chris Jones, and of course, Joseph Ossai for all their wonderful efforts last night,” he said. “We couldn’t have done it without you.”