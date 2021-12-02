NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is requiring all schools in the district to adopt new signage in an effort to make restrooms gender-neutral.

The initiative, which CPS is referring to as a “big step forward for gender equity,” requires the schools to display language outside of restrooms informing students, whether they are male or female, that they may use the restroom that aligns with their gender identity.

“We’re requiring all schools to adopt new signage to make our restrooms more inclusive,” CPS wrote in a tweet announcing the change. “This is a big step forward for gender equity for our students and staff.”

The move not only impacts school children but also the staff. “All CPS students and staff will have fair and equitable access to bathroom facilities that align with their gender identity,” CPS Title IX Officer Camie Pratt said of the change in a video shared to social media.

Pratt said the signage will “make it clear that all restrooms are open for use by anyone who feels comfortable.” She also stated that the move is a step to “increase gender equity for all.”

One example of signage that will be displayed at schools reads: “This is a gender-neutral restroom with multiple stalls. It is open to users of any gender identity or expression.”

Pratt said the CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX is “working on a long-term plan” to make the signage more permanent.

Fox News reached out to the Office of Student Protections for Chicago Public Schools but did not receive an immediate response.