Chicago pastor calls for parents to reject '1619 Project' slavery identity for children

Parents need to reject the teaching of The New York Times’ “1619 Project” because of its slavery identity, a Chicago pastor argued on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

“We all know that slavery is definitely an appalling part of our nation’s history, but we have to be the repairers of the breach. We have to bring restoration, we have to move forward,” Latasha Fields, co-pastor of Our Report Ministries & Publications, said Saturday.

Fields is a member of “1776 Unites,” a project started earlier this year by African American civil rights activist Robert Woodson as a positive alternative to the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project, which aims to reframe American history through the lens of slavery.

She acknowledges that some forms of racism and discrimination still exist in the country, and education should “expose the ugliness of slavery.”

“These flaws that America have, they don’t define who I am as an individual, and it should not define America any further and so we should hold fast to the truth, the spirit of truth and freedom that is etched in our founding documents, and that’s why I believe all of us and especially the body of Christ, we should definitely reject this narrative that somehow America is innated with this racism.”

Her Wall Street Journal op-ed, “God, Parents, and the ‘1619 Project,'” comes days after President Trump said his administration is looking into the use of the 1619 Project in schools and warning that institutions that teach it could lose federal funding.

“We need to bring forward restoration and healing because the Bible teaches us that,” Fields said.

“This healing starts in the restoration of the family and us looking within ourselves and no longer identifying ourselves from something that happened in slavery,” she said. “We’ve got to be responsible for our choices.”

Fields encouraged parents to “take their God-given responsibility” to teach their children, and not let the government do it for them.

“I believe in the American dream because I believe in personal responsibility,” Fields said. “I believe in hard work, and those are the things that I believe in.”