Chicago mayor reiterates opposition to incoming Trump admin’s immigration reform

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, on Sunday, doubled down on his vow to oppose President-elect Trump’s sweeping reform aimed at removing dangerous illegal immigrants accused of crimes from the U.S. once he returns to the Oval Office on Monday.

In preparation for a change in federal administration, the mayor’s office has assured the city would continue to comply with the 2017 Illinois Trust Act, which prohibits local law enforcement from participating in federal immigration enforcement.

On Sunday, his opposition continued to ring loud and clear.

“Chicago stands strong: regardless of the circumstances, our commitment to protecting and supporting this city remains unwavering,” Johnson wrote in a social media post. “We will continue to fight for the justice and safety of all who call this place home.”

The mayor also shared comments he made back in November, after Trump won the election.

In a nearly minute and ten second clip, Johnson said he and other city officials were going to defend the people of Chicago, telling those in attendance Trump’s threats are not just toward new arrivals and undocumented families, but also Black families.

He also accused Trump of wanting to destroy public education and “leveling opportunities for families who are descendants of slaves.”

“We’re going to stand up, and we’re going to protect undocumented individuals,” Johnson said. “We’re going to protect Black folks, brown folks, Asian folks… Listen, the anti-sentiment that exists in this political space is unconscionable and it’s dangerous.

“Whether it’s anti-Black or antisemitic, we’re going to protect people, and we’re going to invest in people,” Johnson continued. “The city of Chicago will be better, stronger and safer despite who’s in the White House.”

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

Earlier this month, Johnson released guidelines for how to handle visits from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), should officials from the agency enter city property.

Johnson’s guidelines advise, “Contact your agency or department’s designated attorney or general counsel for further guidance. Contact the highest ranking official or designated supervisor onsite and do not take any action until that person arrives.”

The guidance says to demand copies of warrants, not to consent to ICE entering “any private or ‘sensitive’ locations,” but not to interfere with any search, even if refused. There are further recommendations, including taking notes and keeping contemporaneous written records.

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are residing in Chicago, despite residents pleading with city officials about how there are not enough resources to provide for them. More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the city since August 2022, according to previous reports from Fox 32 Chicago, and thousands are in shelters.

Sheltering migrants has drawn ire from residents after it has reportedly cost the city $574.5 million since August 2022. At a previous city council meeting on December 3rd, residents objected to an approximately $60 million property tax increase that was proposed to help officials overcome a $1 billion budget shortfall by the end of last year.

Fox News Digital’s Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.