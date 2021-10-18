Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to have violated both local and state mask mandates at the WNBA finals in the Windy City.

The Chicago Sky clinched the WNBA title over the Phoenix Mercury at home Sunday with Lightfoot and fans packing Wintrust Arena for the final game.

After the Sky took the title, Lightfoot posted a picture online of her celebrating without a mask among legions of masked fans — going against her own city’s mask mandate.

In fact, Lightfoot’s maskless gallivanting skirted both the Chicago local ordinance as well as Illinois’ statewide mask mandate.

“The Wintrust Arena is following all state and local mandates which require guests to wear masks indoors at all times, except when eating or drinking,” the arena’s website states. Lightfoot did not appear to be eating or drinking in the photo.

Lightfoot’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the photo or questions on why they posted a photo showing an apparent violation of the ordinances and what kind of example the mayor sets with the posted photo.

The Windy City’s mask mandate went back into effect in August, requiring face coverings indoors for everyone, including toddlers as young as 2 years old, regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner, said she hopes the mask mandate will be removed again by the end of 2021.

“For the next few weeks, at least, it is here to stay,” Arwady said Sunday. “We’re a little over 300 cases right now, so when we’re halfway in that substantial mark, we will recommend taking them off.”

Chicago’s top doctor said that if cases of COVID-19 fall below the 200 mark in the city of 2.7 million people, the mask mandate could end.

The Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury for the 2021 WNBA championship by six points, 80 to 74.

