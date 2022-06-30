Cheney declines to say if January 6 committee sought Secret Service corroboration of Cassidy Hutchinson claim

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Liz Cheney declined to comment on the possibility of Secret Service members testifying in front of the Jan. 6 committee after two agents disputed claims about former President Donald Trump’s behavior during the riots.

Cheney discussed the ongoing hearing and the testimony of witnesses thus far in an ABC “Good Morning America” interview.

When pressed on whether the Secret Service members would speak on growing narrative discrepancies in witness testimonies, Cheney demurred.

“The committee has spoken to both Mr. Ornato and Mr. Engel, and we welcome additional testimony, under oath, from both of them, and from anybody else in the Secret Service who has information about any of these issues,” Cheney said.

Pressed on whether such testimony from the Secret Service would be given live and publicized, she continued, “We have been working with the Secret Service; we’ve interviewed, as I said, a number of individuals in the Secret Service. We will continue to do so. And it is important that their testimony be under oath.”

Two Secret Service agents are prepared to testify before Congress that then-President Donald Trump did not lunge at a steering wheel or assault them in an attempt to go to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, a source close to the Secret Service tells Fox News.

The explosive new allegations were made on Tuesday by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

When Trump’s top Secret Service agent Robert Engel told the former president that he could not go to the Capitol for security reasons, Trump exploded at him, according to Hutchinson.

“When Bobby had relayed to him we’re not, we don’t have the assets to do it… the president had very strong, very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate,” Hutchinson said. “The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now.”

Engel and the SUV driver, an unnamed Secret Service agent, are prepared to testify before the Jan. 6 committee that the president did not lunge at the steering wheel. The Jan. 6 committee and the Secret Service are in discussions about whether one or both men will appear on camera.

Jody Hunt, a former Justice Department official in the Trump administration who is representing Hutchinson, tweeted that others with knowledge of the events should appear before the Jan. 6 committee.

“Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told,” Hunt tweeted. “Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath.”