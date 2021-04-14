Cheney brings in record fundraising haul despite feud with some in GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the most high profile of the 10 House Republicans who voted in January to impeach then-President Donald Trump, experienced a fundraising surge the first three months of this year.

Cheney, the number three Republican in House GOP leadership, reported raising a record $1.54 million during the January-March first quarter of fundraising for her 2022 reelection campaign.

The impressive haul is the highest total fundraising quarter of Cheney’s political career – and it’s five times the amount of what she raised during the similar first quarter of the first year of the 2020 election cycle. Wyoming’s at-large three-term congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney currently has $1.43 million cash on hand in her campaign coffers.

Cheney, a longtime vocal GOP critic of Trump, was the most senior Republican to vote to impeach the then-president on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters, who aimed to disrupt congressional certification of Trump’s presidential election defeat to now-President Biden. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the storming on the building.

Cheney immediately came under verbal attack by Trump and his allies and now faces multiple primary challenges in Wyoming in next year’s primary, as she runs for reelection. But she easily crushed an effort by Trump loyalists in the House to dump her from her leadership position as House Republican Conference Chair.

Trump has continued to target Cheney, as well as the other nine House Republicans who voted to impeach him and the seven GOP senators who voted to convict the now-former president in his impeachment trial in February.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, Trump urged his supporters to “get rid” of Cheney and added “hopefully they’ll get rid of her with the next election.”

Cheney hasn’t backed down in her criticism of the former president. After Trump once again falsely claimed that the presidential election was “stolen” from him – during a speech this past weekend to the Republican National Committee’s spring donor retreat, Cheney said the next day in an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the former president continues to wage “war on the Constitution.”

“The former president is using the same language that he knows provoked violence on January 6th,” Cheney charged. “As a party, we need to be focused on the future. We need to be focused on embracing the Constitution — not embracing insurrection.”

A top Cheney political adviser emphasized Cheney’s vocal critiques of Biden’s agenda as a factor in fueling her fundraising.

“Liz Cheney raised more money this quarter than ever before for a simple reason: People are responding to her effective, principled leadership. Liz is standing up for the Constitution and standing up to the Biden Administration’s partisan overreach, so it’s no surprise her approach is resonating in the form of increased donations,” Cheney political adviser Kevin Seifert said in a statement.

But Siefert added that Cheney “resoundingly won the support of the House Conference in February and she will continue to generate support from those who are concerned with the future of the Republican Party. The people of Wyoming deserve a representative who is principled and unwilling to buckle when the going gets tough, and Liz Cheney is providing that in spades.”