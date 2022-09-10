Chelsea Clinton says she hasn’t spoken to Ivanka Trump since she went to ‘dark side’ in November 2016

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chelsea Clinton said during a recent interview that she hasn’t spoken to Ivanka Trump in about six years which is when she says her former friend switched over to the “dark side.”

“I would say we were friends,” Chelsea Clinton said during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Thursday, New York Post reported. “She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side.”

Clinton confirmed that the last conversation between her and former President Trump’s eldest daughter was in November 2016 but did not recall being invited to dinner by the Trump family as suggested recently by Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner.

“He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill for dinner in the coming weeks,” Kushner wrote about Trump’s outreach to the Clinton family in the book “Breaking History.”

“Ivanka did call Chelsea,” Kushner wrote before adding that “days later Hillary backed [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Stein’s challenge to the election, and Trump ended his outreach.”

In February 2015, Chelsea Clinton told Vogue Magazine she considers Ivanka Trump a close friend.

“I still consider her [Ivanka] a very close friend, and she considers me as well,” Clinton said. “We have a great relationship.”

“She’s always aware of everyone around her and ensuring that everyone is enjoying the moment.” Chelsea added. “It’s an awareness that in some ways reminds me of my dad, and his ability to increase the joy of the room. There’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka.”

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are starring alongside each other in the Apple TV+ series “Gutsy.” The series follows the mother-daughter duo as they feature “gutsy” women who inspire them.

“I was nervous,” the former first lady shared. “Being in front of the camera in this series was kind of a leap of faith for me. It was outside my comfort zone. But doing it with Chelsea was both a great way to come together around stuff we have talked about since she was a little girl. I wasn’t alone, she wasn’t alone. We were in it together.”