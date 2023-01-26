ChatGPT leads lawmakers to call for regulating artificial intelligence

The rise of the chatbot ChatGPT, with its ability to generate informed, sophisticated text, is leading lawmakers to push for government intervention in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Democrats and Republicans alike are growing increasingly concerned over the development of new AI technologies, and how they could impact society if there are no rules in place.

“Obviously, I think it’s something we need to pay close attention to,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News when asked about how Congress might approach AI.

Others have used ChatGPT itself to illustrate their point that Congress needs to act, and soon. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., wrote in a New York Times op-ed on the subject earlier this week, and even used ChatGPT to write the first paragraph by entering the prompt: “Write an attention grabbing first paragraph of an op-ed on why artificial intelligence should be regulated.”

Lieu noted in the piece that, having a degree in computer science, he is “enthralled” and “excited” by artificial intelligence, but cautioned that “as a member of Congress, I am freaked out by AI, specifically AI that is left unchecked and unregulated.”

Lieu is pushing for the establishment of a federal agency to regulate AI, so that experts can propose rules, although he recognized that it would be a difficult undertaking.

Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., is believed by his staff to be the first member of Congress to deliver remarks on the House floor that were written by artificial intelligence. Auchincloss spoke briefly about a bill that would establish a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center.

Auchincloss warned against lawmakers falling too far behind AI technology, comparing the situation to social media, which developed so fast Congress could not keep up.

For that reason, he said, Congress should act sooner rather than later to craft laws.

